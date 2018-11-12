Namibia: Illegal Sand Mining Drives Family Out

THE Ondando family in the Oniipa constituency who sold their land to two business people to mine sand relocated last week because the homestead was hanging dangerously over one of the deep pits.

Last week, The Namibian reported that Onesmus Immanuel's homestead was on the verge of collapsing because of the pits left after illegal sand mining by Ondangwa mayor Paavo Amwele and businessman Otto Niimboto Shikomba.

On Friday, The Namibian went back to the village, and found that villagers had blocked the road leading to the homestead after they learnt that sand mining was illegal.

The huts at the homestead had also been destroyed, and the neighbours said the family had relocated to one of their relatives' homesteads in the same village.

Although Immanuel was not at home when The Namibian visited for the first time, his wife, Linda Petrus told the news crew they had sold the land to the two business persons to mine sand.

Petrus, who said they sold their land because of poverty, pointed out that the business people promised to relocate her family so that they can mine sand where the huts stood.

Environmental commissioner Teofilus Nghitila last week asked Oshikoto police chief Armas Shivute to charge Amwele and Shikomba for mining sand illegally at the village, causing extensive damage to the environment.

The two will be charged through their companies Huhu City for Amwele and Niimboto Trading for Shikomba.

Nghitila also recommended that the state must impound the sand the duo had mined illegally and stockpiled. Shivute told The Namibian on Thursday that they had sent investigators to the mining site on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to investigate before they called in Amwele and Shikomba.

"Once we have collected our evidence, we will seek advice from the prosecutor general," Shivute said, adding that the environment ministry should open a case against the duo.

"For now we are just assisting them to take statements. The ministry should open a case, and then once we have compiled the statement, the prosecutor general will decide if there is a charge or not," he explained.

Environment ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda yesterday said the ministry is waiting for feedback from the police on the way forward.

"Crime is just a crime. I am not sure of what the circumstances are in this case, but the police are under obligation to charge the person if it is clear that the person committed a crime," inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga said. Epale district senior councillor Anneli Sakaria Mbumba last week denied permitting sand mining in the area, and said she had advised the homestead owner that the land was meant for her livelihood.

Illegal sand mining is a lucrative business, with construction companies and individuals making millions of dollars from selling the sand. The Namibian understands that the two businesspersons sell the sand for N$1 500 per truckload.

If found guilty of the offence, Amwele and Shikomba face 25 years' imprisonment, or a fine of N$500 000, or both.

An application for an environmental clearance certificate, which is valid for three years, takes less than a month to be processed.