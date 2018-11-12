9 November 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Rwanda: MTN Backs Rwanda's Mobile Money Agenda

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Phyllis Birori

Kigali — MOBILE network operator, MTN, has pledged its support to Rwanda's national agenda to promote a cashless economy.

This follows the launch of the third edition of its annual Mobile Money Month.

The campaign is based on the theme, "Let's Go Cashless."

MTN Mobile Money currently contributes 17 percent of the company's revenues to date.

MTN has further seen a steady growth in the number of Mobile Money subscribers of above 1,9 million who make more than20 million transactions monthly worth Rwf150 billion in transaction value.

In line with its 20th Anniversary celebrations, MTN will also be recognizing, rewarding and appreciating customers who have been using MoMo since its inception.

"Not only will we be celebrating with our customers, but we will use this opportunity to gather feedback on our services and resolve customer queries, carry out product education in order to improve customer experience and reward customers at various touchpoints," said MTN's Chief Business and Corporate Affairs Officer, Chantal Kagame.

With close to 2 million monthly active subscribers, 27 000 agents, 15 000 merchants across the country and 13 partner banks, MTN is well positioned to lead to the digital agenda for all forms of payments in Rwanda.

It remains one of the major growth areas of financial transactions in the country as more people join the network.

Rwanda

Political Representation - Ethnicity Trumps Gender in Burundi and Rwanda

Only one in five members of parliament, across the world, are women. To increase female political representation, many… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.