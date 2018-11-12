Rwanda: MTN Backs Rwanda's Mobile Money Agenda

Kigali — MOBILE network operator, MTN, has pledged its support to Rwanda's national agenda to promote a cashless economy.

This follows the launch of the third edition of its annual Mobile Money Month.

The campaign is based on the theme, "Let's Go Cashless."

MTN Mobile Money currently contributes 17 percent of the company's revenues to date.

MTN has further seen a steady growth in the number of Mobile Money subscribers of above 1,9 million who make more than20 million transactions monthly worth Rwf150 billion in transaction value.

In line with its 20th Anniversary celebrations, MTN will also be recognizing, rewarding and appreciating customers who have been using MoMo since its inception.

"Not only will we be celebrating with our customers, but we will use this opportunity to gather feedback on our services and resolve customer queries, carry out product education in order to improve customer experience and reward customers at various touchpoints," said MTN's Chief Business and Corporate Affairs Officer, Chantal Kagame.

With close to 2 million monthly active subscribers, 27 000 agents, 15 000 merchants across the country and 13 partner banks, MTN is well positioned to lead to the digital agenda for all forms of payments in Rwanda.

It remains one of the major growth areas of financial transactions in the country as more people join the network.