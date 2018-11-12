9 November 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Foreign Ministry Issues Statement On Moroccan Monarch' Initiative

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement Thursday on the initiative of the Moroccan Monarch calling for a direct dialogue with Algeria in order to overcome the situational and objective differences that hinder normalization of the relations between the two brotherly countries.

The Foreign Ministry said in its statement that it is following with concern and appreciation the initiative of the King of Morocco, His Majesty Mohamed VI, on the call for a direct and frank dialogue with the brotherly democratic Republic of Algeria to overcome the situational and objective differences that hinder the relations between the two countries and His Majesty's declaration that his country is open to the proposals and initiatives presented by Algeria in order to overcome the stalemate in these relations.

The statement pointed out that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, based on Sudan's distinguished fraternal relations with both the sisterly countries and its high appreciation for their great role in the Arab and African issues, declares its support for this initiative and the holding of constructive dialogue between the two brotherly countries to fold the page of disagreement and to start in the prospects of fruitful relationship and all that would strengthen the Arab solidarity as well as the cooperation between brothers and renouncement of division and difference.

