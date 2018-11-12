Ethiopia: President Isaias Afwerki On Working Visit to Ethiopia

9 November 2018

Asmara — President Isaias Afwerki departed to the Federal Democratic of Ethiopia for two-day working visit today, 9 November, at an invitation of Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed.

Upon arrival at the Gonder Airport, President Isaias was accorded warm welcome by Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Deputy Prime Minister, Mr. Demeke Mokennen, President of the Amhara region, Mr. Gedu Andargachew, Foreign Minister Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, Finance Minister Ahmed Shide as well as a number of Ethiopian officials, religious leaders and renowned individuals.

President Isaias Afwerki and President Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed, who is also on a similar visit to Ethiopia, accompanied by Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed passed through the streets of Gonder city amidst exuberant reception by city residents.

The leaders also visited the University of Gonder and other development sites.

At a lunch reception hosted in honor of the leaders, the President of Amhara region, Mr. Gedu Andargachew presented gifts to the leaders in the name of the people of the region.

Speaking at the occasion, President Isaias Afwerki commending for the warm reception he was accorded, said that the meeting of the three leaders has deep meaning that goes beyond the three countries.

President Isaias Afwerki, Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed and President Mohammed Abdulalhi have conducted tripartite discussion in Bahrdar city on the progress of the joint declaration of comprehensive cooperation signed by the three countries on 5 September in Asmara.

During the course of his visit, President Isaias will visit historical sites in Gonder and Baherdar.

The Eritrean senior delegation comprises Foreign Minister Mr. Osman Saleh, Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab and Director of the Office of the President, Mr. Amin Hassan.

Read the original article on Shabait.

