South Africa: A Frontal Attack On Pravin Gordhan, Version 2018

The current tussle between the Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, has elements that will remind some of the minister's battles with former president Jacob Zuma. At the time of those battles, in 2016 and 2017, it was not Gordhan's career that was at stake, but something much more fundamental. Here again, it appears, history may be repeating itself.

There is much heat and smoke blown at and around Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at the moment. To establish the truth, the agendas behind those claims must be examined carefully to determine what motivation lay behind them. At the same time, it should not be forgotten that the future of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture may hang in the balance here. If Gordhan leaves office, the Commission itself may fail as a result. That in turn could mean the ANC itself loses the best chance it currently has of dealing with the Zuma era's State Capture.

On Sunday morning Gordhan's ministry made public a letter sent by his lawyers to Mkhwebane. The letter takes serious...