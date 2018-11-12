South Africa: Robber Shot Dead During KZN Post Office Attack

One robber was shot dead by police, another was arrested and a third escaped during an attack on a post office in Kwambonambi, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Sunday.

"Police responded to a robbery at a post office... and they came across three armed suspects who fired a number of shots at the police," said spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

The incident took place on Friday at about midday.

She said one of the men was killed during this shootout, while another managed to make a getaway. The third was nabbed.

"Police recovered stolen cash, a revolver and a pistol, both with their serial numbers filed off."

Cases of robbery, attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms have been opened.

The arrested man is due in court on Monday.

Source: News24