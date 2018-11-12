12 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Temperatures Climb Into High 30s As Heatwave Hits

Tagged:

Related Topics

Gauteng residents have been warned to prepare for temperatures of up to 36 degrees, as a heatwave grips the province this week.

Parts of the Free State, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape will also see a sharp rise in the mercury over the course of the week.

Prieska and Augrabies Falls in the Northern Cape will see maximum temperatures of up to 42 degrees on Monday.

The South African Weather Service has warned of possible veld fires over the interior.

Forecaster Lulama Pheme says the service has issued advisories for people living in central parts of the Free State, the central Karoo, the central Garden Route, central parts of the Eastern Cape and the Northern Cape.

Pheme says there is a "30%" chance of rain over the eastern parts of Mpumalanga later in the day.

News24

South Africa

After State Capture - Populism, Corruption & Decline or Growth, Jobs & Prosperity?

Former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas is renowned in South Africa as the man who refused a $40 million bribe… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.