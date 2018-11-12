9 November 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Political Parties Heading to Congresses

December 2018 is likely to register some of the biggest events regarding the evolution of political parties in The Gambia. Many parties if not all are going to hold decisive congresses to prepare their parties for future elections. The Gambian people cannot afford to stay neutral. They also must begin to ask the key question why we do have political parties in the country.

Needless to say, every Gambian under section 26 of the Constitution has the right to elect or be elected to public office. Election however provides choice of leadership. Diverse political parties tend to provide different forms of choices for the people.

January should mark the end of the past forms of making choice marked by allegiances based on money and traditions. The new Gambian should gain political awareness and develop the independence that would enable him or her critically appraise the words and deeds of those who seek to be their leaders before voting for them.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

