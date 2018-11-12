Ghana: GCNet, Govt to Develop It

The Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNet), will continue to partner government in its quest to develop Information and Technology (IT) as a catalyst for socio-economic development, Dr. Nortey Omaboe, Executive Chairman of GCNet, has stated.

According to him, digitisation had a critical role to play in the realisation of the country's development agenda, and urged Ghanaians to support government in promoting IT in the country.

Dr. Omaboe gave the assurance at the GCNet- IT Community Innovation Forum and the 2018 World Summit Awards Grand Jury meeting in Accra yesterday.

The World Summit Awards (WSA) is held annually to promote social entrepreneurship in the digital sector worldwide.

As a contribution to the United Nations' 'World Summit on the Information Society' (WSIS), the WSA honours the most innovative digital applications and solutions across the globe.

The event was attended by the Chairman of WSA, Mr. Peter A. Bruck and the executive board members of the awards.

Dr. Omaboe said the GCNet considered its association with the WSA as an opportunity to contribute the digital transformation of Ghana, adding that, "We believe technology should be an enabler in every sector of the Ghanaian economy to fast tract our industrialisation agenda."

He said it was important for society to come to the realisation that Information Communication Technology would continue to be the dominant drivers of economic growth and innovation globally and value it.

"Even though, we could not have envisioned how technology would change our lives with such remarkable potential for economic development, we hope to leverage on this event to learn about the latest trends in digital innovation across the world," he said.

The Executive Chairman expressed the hope that the meeting would connect innovators in the digital space including start-ups and SMEs to share knowledge about the latest digital trends in the world.

"We perceive the world summit awards as a very important platform that could be leveraged by our local tech-entrepreneurs and technology experts to improve their diverse sector," he said.

The Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, commended the GCNet for organising the summit in Ghana.

He said Ghana should take advantage of opportunities of IT, and asked stakeholders to support the industrialisation agenda of the country.