Ghana: Sempe Mantse Inducted

The Ga Traditional Council has inducted Nii Adote Otintor, Sempe Mantse, as a member of the Judicial Committee of the Council.

The short ceremony was performed by Kwame Amoako, a judge of the Circuit Court in Accra who administered the oaths of office, secrecy and allegiance to the new member of the committee.

In a brief message at the filled-to-capacity hall, Nii Otintor said it was necessary for chiefs to become agents of change in their various communities.

He said chiefs must now show interest and take active part in the day to day activities in their various communities to get nearer to the people.

Nii Otintor said chiefs must show greater interest in the welfare of the people and become desirous to bring development in all aspects of their lives.

He said in so doing, the chiefs would become role models to the people which would inadvertently place a premium on the chieftaincy institutions.

Nii Otintor said the chieftaincy institution, which then was so sacred an institution in the country, was fast becoming irrelevant because of certain developments which emerged in the geo-politics structure of the state.

He said irrespective of the fact that the chieftaincy institutions, especially the Ga state was faced with many challenges, it was possible for traditional norms and practises to co-exist with modernity in democratic governance.

Nii Otintor said it was high time the chiefs in the Ga state did away with the divisive tendency and stay united to the common effort of uplifting the socio-economic living of the indigenes.

He said with the new position and the challenge it offered, he was prepared to sacrifice, serve and protect the interest of the people to his best abilities.

Nii Dodoo Nsaki, Otublohum Mantse and the acting president of the Ga Traditional Council, commended the new member, adding that the position was bestowed on him to serve the people diligently without fear or favour.

He said the judicial committee by its mandate, derived powers from law courts and asked the people to diligently follow the sittings and deliberations of the committee.