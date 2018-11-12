Somalia: Joint Statement By Leaders of Somalia Eritrea and Ethiopia At Bahr Dar Meet

The leaders of Ethiopia, Somalia and Eritrea, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, and President Isaias Afwerki held a series of consultation in Bahr Dar,Ethiopia on November 9-10,2018.

The three sides stressed that this,their second meeting in as many months, Highlights the historic transformation towards peace and integration in the horn of Africa.

In their Consultations, the three leaders reviewed development and achivements Since the signing in Asmara of joint declaration on friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the three countries.

They noted with satisfaction the tangible and positive outcomes already registered, and agreed to consolidate their mutual solidarity and support in addressing challenges that they face individually and collectively .In this regard, they stressed the importance of respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of Somalia as well as their firm support for the Somalia people and Federal Government of Somalia and all its institution.

they also commended them for the progress they are making towards peace and stability.

The leaders of Ethiopia, Somalia and Eritrea welcomed the impending lifting of all sanctions against Eritrea and underscored their conviction that this act of justice would contribute to enhancing peace.development and cooperation in the region. They also reaffirmed their commitment to an inclusive regional peace and cooperation.

The presidents of Eritria, Somalia expressed their profound appreciation to Prime Minister Aby and the people and Government of Ethiopia for the warm reception and Hospitality accorded to them and their delegation in the historic city of Gondor and beautiful city of Bahr Dar. a reception that reflected the close and historic ties between the three nations.