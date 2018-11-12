Somalia: Death Toll in Mogadishu Triple Bombing Hits 30

The death toll in Friday's suicide bombings has hit 30, medical sources told Radio Dalsan. At least 100 people were injured.

Erdogan Hospital received 42 injured victims, Daarul Shifa, 26 and Madina 24.

Somali militant group Alshabaab claimed responsibility for three explosions targeting two hotels in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

The suicide bombers detonated themselves outside Hotel Hayaat, Sahafi Hotel and the CID headquarters after which gunfight ensued.

Among the dead were two Alshabaab militants dressed up in government security uniform. They were gunned down in a firefight thay ensued after a suicide bombing.

The two were prevented by security agents from accessing Sahafi Hotel and were shot within minutes.

The owner of Hotel Sahafi Abdifatah Shire was among those killed in the attack outside the building. He had inherited the business from his father, who was himself killed in a similar attack on the hotel in 2015.