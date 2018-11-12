10 November 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Death Toll in Mogadishu Triple Bombing Hits 30

Tagged:

Related Topics

The death toll in Friday's suicide bombings has hit 30, medical sources told Radio Dalsan. At least 100 people were injured.

Erdogan Hospital received 42 injured victims, Daarul Shifa, 26 and Madina 24.

Somali militant group Alshabaab claimed responsibility for three explosions targeting two hotels in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

The suicide bombers detonated themselves outside Hotel Hayaat, Sahafi Hotel and the CID headquarters after which gunfight ensued.

Among the dead were two Alshabaab militants dressed up in government security uniform. They were gunned down in a firefight thay ensued after a suicide bombing.

The two were prevented by security agents from accessing Sahafi Hotel and were shot within minutes.

The owner of Hotel Sahafi Abdifatah Shire was among those killed in the attack outside the building. He had inherited the business from his father, who was himself killed in a similar attack on the hotel in 2015.

Somalia

Death Toll Rises in Mogadishu Blasts

The death toll from Friday's car bomb blasts in Somalia's capital has climbed to 52, according to admission records from… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.