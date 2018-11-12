11 November 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Dirdiri to Participate in Conference On Libyan Issue

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Dr. Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed, is due to participate in Palermo Conference on Libya during November 12 - 13, in response to an invitation of the Italian Prime Minister.

SUNA leaned that the conference will discuss the situation in Libya, means to speed up the political reconciliation and issues of the organized and transnational crimes.

In Libya, the Foreign Minister would hold meetings with the Italian Foreign Minister, the UN envoy and a number of his counterparts of Libya neighboring countries.

