Sudan: Kibir Informed On Performance of Foreign Ministry

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Dr. Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir, received in his office at the Republican Palace Sunday the Foreign Minister, Dr. Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed, and reviewed the performance at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the future plans for strengthening the relations with the countries at the region.

The meeting has discussed the efforts for consolidating Sudan relations with the neighboring countries and the role of Sudan for achieving peace and security at the region, especially South Sudan State and the Central African Republic.

The meeting has affirmed the importance of sticking to openness in the relations with other countries in the world.