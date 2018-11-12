Sudan: Relations Between Sudan and United Arab Emirates Discussed

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Yasser Khidir, received in his office Sunday the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Khartoum, Hamad Mohamed Al-Junaibi, and discussed progress of the distinguished relations between the two countries.

The two sides have affirmed their keenness to exert more efforts for strengthening further the bilateral relations.

Ambassador Al-Junaibi said that looks forward for establishment of a joint consultation committee at the level of ministers or those who act on their behalf.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister has affirmed Sudan keenness to consolidate further its relations with the United Arab Emirate in all domains.