11 November 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Mumtaz Calls for Coordinating Efforts Between Partners

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Federal Government Minister, Hamid Mumtaz, has affirmed the importance of uniting the efforts of the partners of the Commission for Voluntary Repatriation and Re-settlement to ward off the causes of displacement and refuge by expanding the implementation of development and stability projects.

Addressing a workshop at Al-Salam Rotana Hotel Sunday on coordination between partners in implementing voluntary return programs, Mumtaz has affirmed the government commitment to surpassing the impacts of war and providing convenient opportunity for development in Darfur states.

He called on the partners at the regional and international levels to continue boosting the security and stability projects in Darfur following termination of war and to put pressure to the remaining armed movements so as to join the peace process.

Mumtaz has called on the gun-holders to engage in the peace process and to contribute to the development in Darfur.

He praised the State of Qatar for its continuous funding to the development and rehabilitation projects in Darfur.

Sudan

Foreign Ministry Welcomes Removal From Terrorism Sponsor List

On Thursday, the Sudanese government welcomed the US State Department announcement that it could be taken off the US… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.