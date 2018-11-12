Sudan: Mumtaz Calls for Coordinating Efforts Between Partners

The Federal Government Minister, Hamid Mumtaz, has affirmed the importance of uniting the efforts of the partners of the Commission for Voluntary Repatriation and Re-settlement to ward off the causes of displacement and refuge by expanding the implementation of development and stability projects.

Addressing a workshop at Al-Salam Rotana Hotel Sunday on coordination between partners in implementing voluntary return programs, Mumtaz has affirmed the government commitment to surpassing the impacts of war and providing convenient opportunity for development in Darfur states.

He called on the partners at the regional and international levels to continue boosting the security and stability projects in Darfur following termination of war and to put pressure to the remaining armed movements so as to join the peace process.

Mumtaz has called on the gun-holders to engage in the peace process and to contribute to the development in Darfur.

He praised the State of Qatar for its continuous funding to the development and rehabilitation projects in Darfur.