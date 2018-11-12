Nigeria: Oil Exploration - We're Now Living Like Animals - Niger Delta Agitators

Abuja — A coalition of Niger Delta agitators has decried the level of environmental degradation and lack of essential amenities in the oil communities of Akwa Ibom State, pleading for urgent government intervention to save them from hardship.

Specifically, the agitators alleged total neglect of the communities by some multinational oil companies operating in the area, saying they have jettisoned their corporate social responsibility.

They stated that their people had been exposed to inhuman treatment and abject poverty due to the exploration of oil.

The agitators, who conducted a tour of the communities also accused their leaders of conniving with the organisations to rip off the people.

A statement signed by the individual leaders of the coalition groups which included General John Duku for Niger Delta Watchdogs and

Convener, Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators; 'General' Ekpo Ekpo for Niger Delta Volunteers and 'General' Simply Benjamin for Bakassi Strike Force, said the worst hit were Effiat Coastal Communities of Mbo LGA, Amadaka in Eastern Obolo LGA, Ibeno LGA and Esit Eket LGA.

The statement reads: "The Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators is saddened by the level of injustice, neglect, marginalisation and the untold hardship multinational oil companies operating in Akwa Ibom State have exposed the people to. During the tour of the core oil producing communities in Akwa Ibom State by the coalition, they observed with great shock the abject poverty the people have been subjected to."