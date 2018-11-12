12 November 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Suspected Vandal Found Dead Inside Ogun NNPC Pipeline

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ogun Command, on Sunday said it recovered the body of a 45 year old man, in the middle of NNPC's Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) pipeline at Gbaga Axis, Ogijo, Ogun.

The man was suspected to be an oil thief.

The command made this known in Abeokuta in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Dyke Ogbonnaya..

Ogbonnaya stated that the the command has reported the incident to the NNPC and further briefed it on the exploits of die-hard vandals, euphemism for oil thieves, in the state.

He said that the command's Anti-Vandal team has pledged to work harder to combat vandalism.

"Earlier this Sunday morning around 5:55am during our regular routine patrol along the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC's) Right of Way/ Pipeline at Gbaga axis of Ogijo.

" A lone deceased vandal, by name Musa Oladipupo, 45 , was found in the middle of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) deep down in the pipeline.

"The Anti-Vandal team on regular routine patrol recovered an empty 30 litre keg and a funnel from the deceased vandal.

"The State Commandant, Everestus Obiyo, who earlier this week had read riot act on vandalism , warned that youths should desist from all acts capable of bringing their lives at stake and all forms of crime.

"He also charged parents to be more responsible in their core duty of proper parenting to avoid acts that tarnish one's family name," he said.

The NSCDC spokesman said the command would minimise vandalism in Ogun state.

Nigeria

Business Leaders to Discuss Digital Integration

TechPlus, an annual initiative of Republicom Group, returns this year with a breakfast event scheduled to hold next… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.