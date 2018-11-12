Sudan: Saudi Arabia receives 47,000 heads of Sudanese cattle

On Thursday, the Sudanese government welcomed the US State Department announcement that it could be taken off the US… Read more »

Khartoum — Sudan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to address the export of animal resources in accordance with the terms reached between the two countries. Accordingly, the port of Jeddah received during this week three vessels loaded with 47,000 heads of livestock. The State Minister at the Ministry of Animal Resources Al-Sadig Fadlallah Sabah Al-Khair announced said that the two countries formed a joint technical committee to deal with the issue of exports. It was agreed to define official focal points for communication between the Veterinary Quarantine Department in the two countries to assess the risks to address routine and emergency problems such as (Import permissions). Sabah Al-Khair pointed out that the bilateral technical committee between the two countries agreed to review procedures pertinent to the return of vessels, adding that the issue of returning Sudanese exports of cattle by Saudi Arabia was due to Saudi internal procedures.

