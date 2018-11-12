Nigeria: Business Leaders to Discuss Digital Integration

TechPlus, an annual initiative of Republicom Group, returns this year with a breakfast event scheduled to hold next Thursday in Lagos.

According to General Manager, TechPlus, Eniola Edun, the forum is in its fourth year.

Edun said the programme started as an annual conference and exhibition, featuring gaming and masterclasses, and this year, "we are deepening our vision with a focus on B2B solutions."

Edun added: "This new B2B focus informs the choice of a much smaller breakfast event for a specially curated list of executives, business leaders and C-suite professionals".

The theme of the of the conference, "Digital: Value to Life," according to organisers, speaks to the central challenge facing corporate leaders today, which is how to best take advantage of new opportunities presented by digital transformation.

Meanwhile the conference hopes to make CEOs develop a long-term and holistic understanding of technology capabilities as this approach would inform expedient decision-making and inspire newer

business models.

The headline speaker at this year's event is John Obaro, the Managing Director/CEO, System Specs. Other confirmed speakers include: Azuka Okeke, Regional Director, African Resource Centre for Health Supply Chains; Bankole Oloruntoba, Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria/World Bank Climate Innovation Centre and Mohammed Mijindadi, Managing Director for Gas & Power Systems, General Electric.

This business leaders are expected to explore some of the major trends and effects of disruption and digital integration on business model transformation.

Premiering in 2015 with the theme: "Leadership in Digital Technology," the inaugural edition attracted over 6,000 attendees and 30 speakers.