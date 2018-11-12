South Africa: Mankosi Clinic - the Long and Winding Road to Rural Healthcare

analysis

A mobile government clinic visits Mankosi village once a month, but residents say the services provided are not enough. So much so that one resident has taken the community's plight into his own hands and drives community members to the hospital at a low cost.

About 15km east of Mthatha in the rural Eastern Cape is the Coffee Bay turn-off; a good tar road with busy petrol stations, shops and businesses.

After 70km further on the smooth tar road take a left on to a narrow winding gravel road. Be wary of the Transkei Big Five (dogs, sheep, cattle, donkeys, pigs) and the car while driving. Cross the bridge over the Mthatha River and climb up steep hillsides speckled with colourful huts and grazing livestock. After about 30 minutes take a right at a T-junction, and follow the signs for Mdumbi.

Mdumbi village is right on the coastline and is home to the Mdumbi Backpackers; a place frequented by "off the beaten path" travellers. Mankosi village is about 3km inland from Mdumbi.

After driving up and over a steep hill, a large white...