11 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Gauteng Traffic Officer Shot, Husband Killed in Home Invasion

Police have launched a manhunt for a trio of armed suspects who shot and wounded a Gauteng traffic officer and killed her husband in their Springs home.

Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the men on Friday ambushed the couple at home, while their children were also present.

The men demanded money and a firearm, and a struggle ensued between the suspects and the husband, Dlamini said, before shots were fired by the robbers.

The gang fled in a white Ford "with a blue light".

Provincial community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane said the traffic officer was shot in the foot, while her husband was hit in the chest and head. He died at the scene.

Expressing "shock and dismay" over the attack, Nkosi-Malobane said that she had "instructed the police to work around the clock and leave no stone unturned to ensure that perpetrators of this heinous crime are arrested swiftly".

Source: News24

South Africa

