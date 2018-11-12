11 November 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Alshabaab Executes 15yr Boy for Sodomising 6yr Old

A 15yr old boy was on Sunday executed after an Alshabaab militant's court found him guilty of sodomy.

He is alleged to have raped a 6yr old boy in Shaw village near Jalalaqsi according to residents and Alshabaab affiliated media.

This is not the first time that the Alqaeda linked militant group has publicly executed persons for alleged homosexuality and sodomy.

On Jan 10 2017 the group executed 20-year-old Isak Abshirow and 15-year-old Abdirizak Sheikh Ali in the town of Buale after they were found committing a homosexual act.

