Sudan: Magdi - Darfur Witnesses Security and Stability

Chairman of Darfur Peace Office, Magdi Khafallah, affirmed that the implementation of development projects and the campaign of collecting illegal weapons will lead to security and stability in Darfur.

He appreciated the effort of Darfur commissions that work in framework of implementing the Doha document for Darfur peace, calling for increasing the effort to implement the rest of developmental project in Darfur.

Addressing a workshop organized by the voluntary returns commission cooperating with the UNDP, Magdi called on international community to support the voluntary repatriation of refugees and displaced people to their home areas.

The Commissioner of the Voluntary Repatriation to Darfur States, Taj-Eddin Ibrahim, has affirmed to national commitment to helping the displaced persons and refugees, indicating that the workshop aims to mobilizd the efforts boost the voluntary return area, review the legal framework and too coordinate human values.

Ibrahim said that the workshop also aim to work out a plan for implementing programs to implement voluntary return projects and programs to move from the support stage to the production one