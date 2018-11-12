Sudan: Consul of Sudan to Riyadh Receives His Jordanian Counterpart

On Thursday, the Sudanese government welcomed the US State Department announcement that it could be taken off the US… Read more »

Ambassador Al-Gadah has toured the heritage and folklore exhibition in the embassy and was briefed by Rahamatalla about the contents of the exhibition that date dating back to more than 1500 year BC.

Riyadh — The Consul at Sudan Embassy to Riyadh, Plenipotentiary Abdul-Rahman Mohamed Rahamatalla, received Sunday at Sudan Embassy in Riyadh the Consul of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Riyadh, Ahmed Al-Gudah, discussed a number of consular issues of concern to the Sudanese and Jordanian communities in Saudi Arabia and a number of issues of mutual concern.

