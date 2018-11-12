11 November 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Bakery Closures in Sudan's El Gedaref Due to Flour Shortages

Tagged:

Related Topics

Sudan — As flour becomes increasingly scarce, most parts of Sudan are experiencing a bread crisis, in particular El Gedaref, Kassala, River Nile state, Khartoum, South Kordofan, and West and East Darfur.

On Thursday, most of the bakeries in El Gedaref closed because of lack of flour. Several people from El Gedaref town told Radio Dabanga that they had spent many hours in the past two days searching for bread in various districts to no avail.

A resident of El Kalakala district told Radio Dabanga "most of the bakeries have been closed because of lack of bread". He likened the current crisis to the stifling crisis in January.

Since Wednesday, residents of Khartoum have been complaining about a severe bread crisis. Arif Najmeldin, head of the National Flour Chamber, attributed the problems of bread in the past days to non-arrival of flour quantities that have been set by the Ministry of Finance for the bakeries, "amounting to 43,000 [100 kg] sacks a day".

Prime Minister Motaz Mousa said that the country has experienced a brief jolt in the abundance of bread and certain arrangements have been made to deal with the situation successfully. He expressed concern for what has happened, promising to double efforts to tighten administration and ensure that the crisis does not recur.

No solution in sight

Sudan has been suffering from a scarcity of fuel and cooking gas, in addition to a lack of flour in the last couple of years. In March this year however, the crises became acute.

On Sunday, Khartoum's state Ministry of Finance admitted that there is a bread shortage in the state. It stressed the need to monitor the coordination of the distribution of flour, between the flour production, agents, and the union of bakeries. This should ensure that the quantities (estimated at 43,000 sacks of flour a day) flow correctly and meet the demand throughout the week.

Back in August, the Minister of Finance, Economy and Consumer Affairs of Khartoum State, Adil Mohamed Osman, said that the bread crisis was nearing its end.

End 2017, the Sudanese government decided on a package of austerity measures in an attempt to address the huge gap in its finances. One of the measures included the liberalisation of the flour market which lead to the doubling of the bread prices.

Sudan

Foreign Ministry Welcomes Removal From Terrorism Sponsor List

On Thursday, the Sudanese government welcomed the US State Department announcement that it could be taken off the US… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.