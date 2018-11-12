Nigeria: Govt Assures Stakeholders No Further Postponement of 19th National Sports Festival

Abuja — The Federal Government has reassured sports stakeholders in the country that the 19th National Sports Festival will hold as scheduled in Abuja from December 6.

There has been heightened fear that the games might be postponed again in view of lack of activities from the Federal Capital Territory, the host of the NSF.

But the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Adesola Olusade, who is also the Chairman of the Games' Main Organising Committee (MOC) promised at the weekend that the festival which had suffered several postponements in the past since it was awarded to Cross River State, would not face another humiliation as all hands are on deck to showcase a memorable tournament next month.

Olusade said the festival was introduced to showcase and discover talents across the country, in addition to creating sporting friendship among Nigerian youths.

He said 15,000 athletes and officials are expected in Abuja, adding they are not resting on their oars to ensure that the festival is successful.

"I want to assure all participating contingents as well as sports loving Nigerians to be ready as the government will not entertain any further postponement of the festival this time around," Olusade said.

He hinted that the federal government weighed all the options including facilities and funding before moving the Festival to Abuja.

He further highlighted that Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung was also interacting with all the stakeholders, including the 36 states and FCT, the sports federations, members of both the Main Organising Committee and Local Organising Committee and NSF marketing and management company, the Greenfield Assets, on how to make the festival a worthwhile event.