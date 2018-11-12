South Africa: Vlakfontein Murder, Rape Accused Back in Court

Two men will appear in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court on Monday in connection with the killing of seven women and children in a house in Vlakfontein.

Fifita Khupe, 61, and a 27-year-old suspect appeared in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court last Monday on seven counts of premeditated murder, with the second suspect also facing three counts of rape.

They also face an additional charge of theft, as they were found with the bank cards of the deceased.

The police found the bodies of three women and four children buried under sand in a house in Vlakfontein on October 29, after neighbours noticed a strange stench from the house.

The younger suspect was allegedly romantically involved with one of the murder victims, although the motive for the murders is yet to be determined.

Source: News24