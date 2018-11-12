South Africa: Probe Underway Following Racism Claims At Krugersdorp FCS Unit

A probe into alleged racism at the Krugersdorp Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit has been launched by the Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, her office confirmed on Sunday.

"Some of the issues raised include black investigating officers being denied access to use one of the restrooms in the premise and they are only allocated bakkies to use while their other white counterparts are allocated sedan vehicles," her spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said.

"They suggest that it makes it difficult for them to conduct their duties."

Morwane said there were also allegations of favouritism by senior management, with claims including that some white investigating officers are given preferential treatment, specifically surrounding recognition in terms of awards.

"As part of the department's oversight mandate, the MEC deployed a team to look at all these allegations and to put together a comprehensive report with inputs from both the complainants and the alleged person implicated in the report.," Morwane confirmed.

Nkosi-Malobane is expected to visit the unit on Friday to discuss the report with those involved "with the aim of finding a lasting solution to the challenges the unit is facing".

Source: News24