11 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Probe Underway Following Racism Claims At Krugersdorp FCS Unit

Tagged:

Related Topics

A probe into alleged racism at the Krugersdorp Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit has been launched by the Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, her office confirmed on Sunday.

"Some of the issues raised include black investigating officers being denied access to use one of the restrooms in the premise and they are only allocated bakkies to use while their other white counterparts are allocated sedan vehicles," her spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said.

"They suggest that it makes it difficult for them to conduct their duties."

Morwane said there were also allegations of favouritism by senior management, with claims including that some white investigating officers are given preferential treatment, specifically surrounding recognition in terms of awards.

"As part of the department's oversight mandate, the MEC deployed a team to look at all these allegations and to put together a comprehensive report with inputs from both the complainants and the alleged person implicated in the report.," Morwane confirmed.

Nkosi-Malobane is expected to visit the unit on Friday to discuss the report with those involved "with the aim of finding a lasting solution to the challenges the unit is facing".

Source: News24

South Africa

After State Capture - Populism, Corruption & Decline or Growth, Jobs & Prosperity?

Former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas is renowned in South Africa as the man who refused a $40 million bribe… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.