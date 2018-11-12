Somalia: Flights Delayed As Fire Guts Down Mogadishu's Airport Restaurant

The death toll from Friday's car bomb blasts in Somalia's capital has climbed to 52, according to admission records from… Read more »

Firefighters arrived at the scene to put out the inferno that had threatened to spread to other parts of the airport. A security source at the airport told Radio Dalsan that the cause of fire has been established as electrical fault. No one was injured in the inferno at Somalia's busiest airport.

Hundreds of travellers remained stranded at Mogadishu's Aden Abdulle Airport after an inferno forced flights to be delayed. The fire gutted down a section of a restaurant within the Airport that serves travellers.

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.