Somalia: Flights Delayed As Fire Guts Down Mogadishu's Airport Restaurant

Hundreds of travellers remained stranded at Mogadishu's Aden Abdulle Airport after an inferno forced flights to be delayed. The fire gutted down a section of a restaurant within the Airport that serves travellers.
Firefighters arrived at the scene to put out the inferno that had threatened to spread to other parts of the airport. A security source at the airport told Radio Dalsan that the cause of fire has been established as electrical fault. No one was injured in the inferno at Somalia's busiest airport.