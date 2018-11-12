South Africa: Kolisi - 'We Kept On Fighting'

Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi has praised Springboks' fighting spirit in the come from behind win of France in Paris on Saturday.

The Springboks, who won 29-26 through a converted Bongi Mbonambi try in the 85th minute trailed 23-9 early in the second half.

Kolisi praise not only the fighting spirit of his side but their energy which say them go close through Cheslin Kolbe and Aphiwe Dyantyi before Mbonambi crashed over from a rolling maul to secure victory.

"We kept on fighting and it was special to see the energy of the guys at end. We thought Cheslin had scored and Aphiwe's try was ruled out (because of a forward pass) but we pressed on and I'm glad we were rewarded today," said Kolisi.

The Springboks now travel to Scotland for their third match of the tour next Saturday against Scotland in Edinburgh.

Kick-off is at 17:00 (SA time).

Source: Sport24