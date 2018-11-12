Nigeria: Be Role Models to Your Students, FCT SEB Chair Tells Teachers

The Chairman of the FCT Secondary Education Board (SEB), Alhaji Musa Yahaya Muhammad, has advised teachers of senior secondary schools in the territory to be role models to their students.

Alh. Muhammad gave the advice while addressing some teachers after he inspected some senior secondary schools in Bwari Area Council on Friday.

Muhammad urged them to exhibit exemplary and quality leadership which the students would emulate.

He said the teaching profession was noble and therefore urged them not to compromise standards by keeping abreast with new trends in the teaching and learning process.

Muhammad asked them to take advantage of ICT and engage the students in personal counselling, which he said was critical to their development.

The board chairman commended the effort of principals and staff in all the schools he visited for improving academic standard and maintaining cleanliness and ensuring they produced students of good character and outstanding academic performance.

He assured them of FCTA's resolve to provide functional and quality, as well as all-inclusive education, to its residents.

The acting Director of SEB, Mrs. Nanre Emeje, said it was heart-warming to see girls in the forefront of acquiring education, which she said would make them useful to themselves, their families and society.

Among the schools inspected are Government Secondary School, Bwari, Government Day Secondary School, Bwari, and Government Day Secondary School, Dutse, and Government Girls Secondary School, Dutse.