South Africa/Ghana: Banyana Banyana Go Down to Ghana in Warm-Up Match

Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana went down 1-0 to Ghana in an international friendly match played on Sunday, 11 November 2018 and was to open the refurbished Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Queens and South Africa were using this fixture to prepare for the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations, which will be played in Ghana and kicks off on Saturday, 17 November.

As it was the last warm-up encounter before the start of competition, Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis kept the bulk of her team for the clash.

It was the home side that took the lead in the 21stminute after the visitors failed to defend a corner kick, with Samira Suleman's header beating goalkeeper Kaylin Swart on the near post.

Ghana dominated proceedings and had South Africa chasing shadows - Banyana Banyana also created a number of chances but could not convert them.

Ellis made several changes - bringing on Mamello Makhabane and vice captain Refiloe Jane into the mix, as well as Jermaine Seoposenwe to try and rescue the game.

Tiisetso Makhubela and Amanda Mthandi earned new caps.

Departing the scene were Kgaelebane Mohlakoana, Melinda Kgadiete, Janine van Wyk, Busisiwe Ndimeni and Thembi Kgatlana.

Although there was a lot of improvement for Banyana Banyana in the second half, the score line remained the same.

South Africa will now move to their base camp in Cape Coast where they Group B will play - and this includes defending champions Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Zambia.

Banyana Banyana face Nigeria in the first match on Sunday, 18 November while Ghana kick off the tournament a day earlier with a clash against Algeria.

