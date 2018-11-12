12 November 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Considers Mandatory Cremation As Burial Land Runs Out

Tagged:

Related Topics

Bulawayo councillors are pushing for the mandatory cremation of those under 25 years of age as the city runs out of burial space.

The local authority has been urging residents to opt for cremation and double interment, but the uptake has been low due to cultural and religious beliefs.

Now councillors want mandatory cremation, a recent council report shows.

"Councillor S. Moyo noted saying the demand for land for burial space was consuming big land," reads the report in part.

"Residents should be encouraged to consider cremations. She suggested that all persons below 25 years should automatically be cremated in order to save space for burials.

"The Deputy Chairperson (Councillor R. Mudara) supported the suggestion that the remaining burial space at West Park be reserved for Mzilikazi and Makokoba residents.

"Double interments should also be encouraged".

The suggestions were made after councillors had raised a concern that burial space was fast running out in the city.

"Councillor S. Sibanda observed that West Park (cemetery) was quickly filling up," the report adds.

"He suggested that the remaining grave space be reserved for Mzilikazi and Makokoba residents while agreeing that for convenience residents should not travel long distances for burials."

Council director of health services Dr Edwin Sibanda said they were engaging residents to encourage them to consider cremation and double burials.

"Director of Health Services explained that West Park was left with burial space of 200 graves. At current rate it was expected that the cemetery would be (out of burial space) at the end of October, 2018.

"Athlone and Marvel Cemeteries works were in progress."

The report added; "Pumula South Cemetery has already been gazetted. Efforts were being made to encourage residents to consider double burials.

"Once the Council cremator was available relevant cremation policies would be formulated. All under 12 years persons would be mandatory cremated when they die."

Zimbabwe

Billionaire Eyes Health Sector

One of China's top billionaires, Mr Li Jinyuan, has committed to invest in Zimbabwe after he held talks with President… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.