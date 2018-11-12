12 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Stars to Host Spartans in MSL Practice Match

The Mzansi Super League (MSL) is fast approaching and on Tuesday Johannesburg will stage a dress rehearsal for the tournament when the Jozi Stars host the Tshwane Spartans at Wanderers.

Play will start at 19:00.

The Tshwane Spartans will travel to Newlands for the opening tournament match against the Cape Town Blitz on Friday while the Jozi Stars host the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday.

Both of those matches will start at 19:00 too.

Friday's match will give South African fans a chance to watch former Proteas star AB de Villiers, who will be turning out for the Spartans.

All matches will be televised on SABC.

