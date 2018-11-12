South Africa: Bulls Unveil Super Rugby Training Squad

Springbok Duane Vermeulen is amongst the new faces in the Bulls' wider training group for next year's Super Rugby competition.

Vermeulen, who moved from Toulon earlier this year and following a short spell at Kubota Spears in Japan, will now again play his rugby in South Africa.

The backline will also have some new impact from Blitzboks Dylan Sage and Rosko Specman , while former Springbok winger Cornal Hendricks joins the squad as well.

Stedman Gans will also joins the group once his Blitzboks duties in the World Rugby Sevens Series are concluded.

Xander Janse van Rensburg, High Performance Manager at the Blue Bulls Company (Pty) Ltd, also announced the signing of exciting young loose forward, Muller Uys. The Junior Springbok flanker joins from Western Province and will add youthful energy to the experienced loose trio.

Janse van Rensburg also confirmed the continued trial of Carel du Preez. The former Blitzbok will train with the squad till February, when a final call will be made on his future involvement.

"We have also added a junior group to the wider squad. This group consists of some of our best junior players and we believe this exposure to the senior group will expedite their progress and serve as a valuable tool to their development."

Bulls wider training group:

Forwards : Duane Vermeulen, Tim Agaba, Muller Uys, Hanro Liebenberg, Jannes Kirsten, Thembelani Bholi, Carel du Preez, Roelof Smit, Nick de Jager, Ruan Steenkamp, Marco van Staden, Paul (Tier) Schoeman, Jano Venter, Jason Jenkins, Hendre Stassen, RG Snyman, Lood de Jager, Trevor Nyakane, Lizo Gqoboka, Matthys Basson, Nqoba Mxoli, Simphiwe Matanzima, Madot Mabokela, Conraad van Vuuren, Frans van Wyk, Dayan van der Westhuizen, Jaco Visagie, Edgar Marutlulle, Johan Grobbelaar

Backs are: Warrick Gelant, Divan Rossouw, Travis Ismaiel, Duncan Matthews, Cornal Hendricks, Jade Stighling, Rosko Specman, Jesse Kriel, Dylan Sage, Johnny Kotze, Stedman Gans, Burger Odendaal, JT Jackson, Franco Naude, Handre Pollard, Manie Libbok, Marnitz Boshoff, Ivan van Zyl, Embrose Papier, Andre Warner, Theo Maree

Source: Sport24