Nigeria: Lagos Approves LBIC to Collect Revenues

Lagos — The Lagos Building Investment Company Plc (LBIC) has said it has been appointed as one of the approved financial institutions by the Lagos State Government to collect its revenues.

The LBIC Executive Director, Biodun Dosunmu, in a statement said the approval was contained in a letter issued by the State Treasury Office (STO).

The STO said it approved the company's application for absorption into Lagos State Government EBS/RCM revenue generation programme based on the recommendation of the Revenue Consultant (Alpha Beta Consulting LLP) on the level of compliance with necessary technical and operational procedure.

The statement further noted that by virtue of the approval letter, LBIC has been enrolled into the Lagos State Electronic Banking System of Revenue Collection and Monitoring while it is statutorily empowered to collect all forms of government revenues such as taxes, dues and fines among others.