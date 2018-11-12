South Africa: Sage Eager to Make His Mark for Bulls in Super Rugby

Dylan Sage is confident that the skills he learnt in the sevens game will stand him in good stead in the 15-man code.

After three seasons with the Blitzboks, the 26-year-old has put his sevens career on hold as he pursues success in 15-man rugby.

"For the moment it (sevens career) is over, but you never know what the future holds. I can't say I'm gone forever but for the near future I'm not coming back," Sage told Sport24 at a sponsorship event in Somerset West on Saturday.

The midfielder is contracted to the Bulls and has his sights set on starting as many games for the Pretoria franchise in 2019.

"I would like to play Super Rugby as much as I can. Obviously it's going to be tough, there's a lot of good players in the Bulls squad," he noted.

Regarding how skills learnt in sevens could prove helpful in the 15-man game, Sage added: "I think you learn a lot playing sevens, you learn things you might not learn as a 15s player - maybe a certain basic skill, the overall sort of game... so I think I've learnt a lot playing sevens... a little extra additional skills I might not have had playing 15s."

SA Rugby announced last week that Sage, along with Seabelo Senatla , Ruhan Nel , Kwagga Smith , Rhyno Smith and Tim Agaba , would not be involved with the Springboks Sevens set-up for the foreseeable future.

Sage said it would be "interesting" how head coach Neil Powell's men deal with these losses as they aim to defend their World Rugby Sevens Series crown.

"The first four tournaments will show a lot, especially the first two now (Dubai, November 30-December 1 and Cape Town, December 8-9), we'll see where the guys are. Usually we always start the season pretty well, ahead of most of the teams who seem to catch up along the way, so it will be interesting to see how they do in Dubai and Cape Town and how far - either behind or in front - the other teams are."

Sage added that he had a great time playing sevens.

"I spent three successful years there. I really loved the sevens system, I'll obviously miss it a lot. It's got a great culture, great players... we're all good mates.

Source: Sport24