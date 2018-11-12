South Africa: Limpopo Police Request Public Assistance to Locate a Missing Person

12 November 2018

The Police in the Groblersdal Cluster are investigating a case of a missing person following the disappearance of a 35-year-old man, Derick Nnono Makua from Sehlakwane village in the Zaaiplaas policing area.

It is alleged that the missing person who is suffering from a mental illness, left home on 23 October 2018 around 07:00 without informing his family where he was going.

The police with the assistance of the community members searched for the Mr Makua everywhere without success. According to further investigations, he often left for Polokwane, Pretoria and Middleburg without informing his family.

He was last seen wearing a blue pair of jeans, a white T-shirt with a black jacket and blue tekkies. He is dark in complexion, medium built and average in height.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mr Makua is requested to contact Detective Warrant Officer Mhleshwa Shabangu on 082 303 94, Crime Stop at 0860010111 or the nearest police station.

Police investigations continue.

