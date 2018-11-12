12 November 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Eric Omondi Speaks On Paternity of Jacque Maribe's Baby

Photo: Nairobi News
Citizen TV anchor Jacque Maribe with her son Zahari.
By Thomas Matiko

Comedian Eric Omondi has once again weighed in on speculations over the paternity of Citizen TV anchor Jacque Maribe's four year-old son Zahari.

In a recent interview with radio presenter Massawe Jappani, Eric was put on the spot to explain if he fathered the news anchor's son.

"Are you the child's father,' Massawe asked Eric during the interview, but the comedian got cagey in his response

"That question is private, you understand?"

Eric was then asked why he posted the boy's photo on social media while Maribe was in police custody.

"That question has been asked a lot. There are people who have called me up to ask why I posted the child's photo. It is a difficult question," an elusive Eric responded again.

The paternity of baby Zahir has remained a topic of interest to many, especially after a close friend of Maribe's disclosed to a local paper that Eric is the father.

Pined for clarification Eric at that time, the comedian became elusive saying its wasn't good timing to discuss the subject, but noted that he knew the boy's father.

Maribe and Eric dated back in 2014 but parted ways before the comedian got hitched to Italian fiancé Chantal Grazioli in 2015.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

