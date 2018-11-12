12 November 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Broke Wema Sepetu Kicked Out of Posh Home Over Rent

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Wema Sepetu/Instagram
Wema Sepetu.
By Thomas Matiko

It is also understood that besides being unable to pay the rent for the property, nosy neighbors were unhappy with some of her habits and thus vouched for her evacuation.

'Trouble' could easily be Tanzanian actress and model Wema Issac Sepetu's forth name.

Just days after she was arraigned in court for posting sexually explicit content on social media against Tanzanian laws, it's been reported that Wema has been kicked out of her posh home in Salasala, Dar es Salaam over rent arrears.

According to several Tanzanian blogs, Wema was unable to pay for her rent.

Wema is said to have parked her belongings at night to avoid embarrassment before relocating back to her mothers' house in Sinza, Dar.

It is also understood that besides being unable to pay the rent for the property, nosy neighbors were unhappy with some of her habits and thus vouched for her evacuation.

Neighbours who were anonymously quoted said the hated her way of life, of living with gay people in the same house, as well as playing loud music even late at night.

Wema was recently banned from acting for an unspecified period after she posted a steamy video of herself locking lips with her boyfriend.

She is expected to appear in court next Tuesday to plead to the charges. Wema denied the charges and was set free on a bond of Tsh10 million (Ksh440,00)

Tanzania

Fate of Problematic Cashew Nuts Auctions to be Known Later

The fate of cashew nuts trading in the 2018/19 harvest season will be known after 4pm today when the government is… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.