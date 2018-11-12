12 November 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Desiigner, Stefflon Don and Bas Coming to Nairobi Concert

Photo: Nairobi News
American hip-hop star Stefflon Don (left) and Desiigner.
By Hilary Kimuyu

American hip-hop star Sidney Royel Selby III, better known by his stage name Desiigner, Stefflon Don and Bas will headline this year's 'Jameson Connects' concert in Nairobi.

The concert sponsored by Pernod Ricard Kenya is scheduled for December 8 at the Waterfront Karen in Nairobi.

Desiigner is a talented rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer and actor who rose to prominence in 2016 with the launch of his debut single 'Panda'.

The event which is will also see rapper and singer Stephanie Allen famously, known by her stage name Stefflon Don, also take the stage to entertain the crowd.

She is best known for her 2017 single 'Hurtin' Me' featuring French Montana which peaked at number 7 on the UK Singles chart.

The third act will be Bas, a Sudanese-American rapper whose real name is Abbas Hamad.

GET TICKETS EARLY

Jameson Brand Manager for East Africa Ms Yvonne Achieng has called on fans to purchase their tickets early so they don't miss out.

"This is one of the premium events in Kenya where we always look forward to connecting with our consumers while experiencing new things the Jameson way. This year the concert is bigger, better, exciting and full of amazing activities." said Ms Achieng.

Jameson Connects Kenya, in its fifth edition, is one of the biggest annual events in Kenya hosted by Pernod Ricard Kenya. .

Local acts Nyashinki, Naiboi and King Kaka are also on the line up for the mega event.

