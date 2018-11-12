South Africa: Three Arrested for Alleged R78 Million Fraud

press release

Three suspects have been released on R2000 bail following their alleged involvement of embezzlement to the amount of at least R78 Million.

Pamela Pillay (62) a retail manager, Rodney Reddy (51) a lawyer by profession and Pravin Rajadene also a lawyer (55) are alleged to have conspired in 2014 and defrauded a deceased's estate which was due to her employee.

The deceased was an elderly lady from Germany who was residing with her employee in her Durban North home. She nominated him as the sole beneficiary in her will.

After she passed on, the employee went to their neighbour to seek assistance and advice on the administration and winding up the affairs of the deceased. The neighbours allegedly gave him a few thousand rands and allegedly requested him to go back to his smallholding whilst they start with the process on his behalf. Upon his return he noticed that the three had allegedly altered the deceased signature on the will, putting themselves as beneficiaries.

It is alleged relatives of the deceased came to know about the death of the deceased and that her estate was allegedly stolen. A case of fraud was opened at Durban North Police Station the same year. In 2016 the case was transferred to the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation for further investigation.

Last week Thursday the Hawks investigations culminated in the arrest of the three suspects and they immediately appeared at the Durban Specialised Commercial Court where they were granted bail. Despite, the state has managed to obtain a preservation order against the three suspects.

Pillay, Reddy and Rajadene will appear again on 04 February 2019 pending further investigations.