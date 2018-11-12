12 November 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Caaz Joins Anti-Cholera Fight

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) has joined the national cholera response by donating over 124 000 litres of water a day to Budiriro over a period of one month.

The water will be availed to residents in water bowsers to be placed at selected points in Budiriro 1, Budiriro 3 and Budiriro 5A.

In an interview during an interactive visit with the beneficiaries, CAAZ director airports Mr Tawanda Gusha said they saw it fit to join in the fight against cholera and typhoid following a call by Government for all stakeholders to assist.

"As we all know that areas of Glen View and Budiriro were the worst affected by these diseases, we have decided to come in and give a helping hand and we are going to be having an estimated 124 000 litres of water on a daily basis in three places of Budiriro," said Mr Gusha.

"We chose Budiriro, particularly because Glen View is already covered. This intervention was also made in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Child Care and the City of Harare."

Mr Gusha said CAAZ's intervention was also in line with the company's social responsibility programme.

"The other reason why we are also here is because it is part of our corporate social responsibility to fight cholera," he said.

In April, CAAZ commissioned modern and environmentally friendly sewer ponds at Bulawayo's J. M. Nkomo International Airport.

One of the Budiriro residents, Mrs Agnella Gopie, applauded CAAZ for the gesture saying it was a relief to residents in unplanned settlements who do not yet have piped water.

"Just behind us, there is a settlement with hundreds of people yet they do not have piped water. They still rely on shallow wells for drinking water," she said.

Mrs Gopie, however, appealed to CAAZ tocontinue providing clean water until the outbreak has been officially declared over.

Zimbabwe

Billionaire Eyes Health Sector

One of China's top billionaires, Mr Li Jinyuan, has committed to invest in Zimbabwe after he held talks with President… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.