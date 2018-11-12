Zimbabwe: Mushowani Stars Promoted

SIX years after he embarked on an ambitious project to bring Premiership to the doorsteps of his community in Madziva in Mashonaland Central, Mushowani Stars director Irvin Nyakasoka was yesterday celebrating his side's promotion to the top-flight.

Mushowani sealed the Ruyamuro Service Stations ZIFA Northern Region Division One League championship after a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Trojan Stars at Trojan Mine yesterday.

Nyakasoka was part of the crowd at Trojan Mine and was deservedly mobbed by the Mushowani supporters.

Mushowani become the second team from Mashonaland Central province after Mwana Africa to feature in the Premiership.

Their promotion also concluded the cast of 2018 regional champions to secure places in the Premiership.

The others are TelOne in the Central Region, Manica Diamonds from the Eastern Region and Hwange, who make their return to the elite league after clinching the Southern Region ticket.

Of the four regional champions only Hwange have previous Premiership experience. Nyakasoka revealed that he was determined to ensure Mushowani would not be a one-season wonder in the PSL.

He also stressed that they would play their league games in the province with Trojan Stadium the likely venue.

"The team will go a long way and we will not leave the province. We are going to be loyal to our supporters who have been behind us through and through.

"We are going into the league not to make up the numbers but to do well and I promise that we will go far," said Nyakasoka.

Before the weekend games Mushowani coach Levison Selous needed four points from three matches to secure promotion. But their nearest rivals, ZRP FC, dropped two valuable points when being held 1-1 by Blue Swallows which left the police with 63 points while Mushowani took their tally to an assailable 71 points.

"We had a good fight and we now look forward to the Premier League. It has been a long journey and we are happy to have managed to be promoted.

"I am very happy that we are now in the (Pemier)League. We hope that we will continue with the fighting spirit.

"It's been a long time and we now need to go a level up. I have learnt a lot since becoming the coach 10 weeks into the campaign," said Selous.

Northern Region Results

Chinhoyi Stars 3, DZ Evangel 1; Banket United 0, Craneborne Bullets 0; PAM United 0,Golden united 0; Herentals U-20 3, Harare City Cubs 2;Karoi United 0, Blue Jets 0; Chegutu Pirates 1, Ngezi platinum U-19 0; Blue Swallows 1, ZRP FC 1.