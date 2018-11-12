12 November 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zim Life Expectancy Set to Increase

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Paidamoyo Chipunza

Zimbabweans will live up to an average of 61,3 years in two decades up from the average of 59,2 years should current health indicators continue, a new scientific study of forecasts and alternative scenarios for life expectancy and major causes of death in 2040 has revealed.

The study is titled: "Forecasting life expectancy, years of life lost, and all-cause and cause-specific mortality for 250 causes of death: reference and alternative scenarios for 2016-40 for 195 countries and territories using data from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016."

The study, which was carried out by USA's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), projected that while HIV and Aids, lower respiratory infections and tuberculosis will remain the largest causes of death, non-communicable diseases such as heart problems and diabetes will jump to number four and five respectively as major causes of death.

Diarrhoeal diseases, which are currently on number four on the list of major causes of death in Zimbabwe, will drop to number six.

Published in The Lancet, the report further noted that on a worst case scenario, the life expectancy of people in Zimbabwe will drop by 3,9 years from the current figures and on a best case scenario, it will go up by 8,6 years.

"The range of 'better' and 'worse' scenarios enables stakeholders to examine potential changes to improve health systems -- locally, nationally, and globally," said IHME director Dr Christopher Murray.

"These scenarios offer new insights and help to frame health planning, especially regarding long lag periods between initial investments and their impacts, such as in the research and development of drugs."

According to the study, Batswana, South Africans and Zambians will live longer than Zimbabweans with an average life expectancy pegged at 70, 69,3 and 67,3 years respectively by the year 2040.

Zimbabwe

Billionaire Eyes Health Sector

One of China's top billionaires, Mr Li Jinyuan, has committed to invest in Zimbabwe after he held talks with President… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.