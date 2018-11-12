12 November 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Two Vehicle Examiners Arrested for Alleged Corruption

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Two vehicle examiners were arrested last week Friday, 09 November 2018 in Butterworth by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation Unit arrested for alleged corruption.

The two suspects aged 25 and 40, are alleged to be part of a wider group that is responsible for the fraudulent certification of roadworthy permits in the Western Cape.

The Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation team in collaboration with the Western Cape Department of Transport have already arrested nine (9) suspects linked to the alleged syndicate which has been operating in Cape Town, Butterworth and Queenstown.

The duo is expected to appear at Bellville Magistrate's Court today facing a charge of fraud and corruption. More arrests are expected pending the on-going investigation.

South Africa

After State Capture - Populism, Corruption & Decline or Growth, Jobs & Prosperity?

Former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas is renowned in South Africa as the man who refused a $40 million bribe… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.