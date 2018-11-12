Africa: JAMB Calls for Educational Cooperation in West Africa

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has at the 6th Annual Conference of West Africa Universities held at the Universite Cheikh Anta Diop, Dakar, Senegal, called for increased educational cooperation in the subregion.

A statement yesterday by the board's spokesman Fabian Benjamin said the Registrar Prof Is-haq Oloyede made the call in a paper on 'Trans-Border Education and Research: Quality Assurance Implications for African Universities.'

The annual event is for all Universities in West Africa to bring the academics within the West African subregion together so that people of like minds or in a related/similar field could jointly come up with research proposals and execute same together to enable them to address the challenges facing the subregion.

The registrar called on the regional universities to expose their students to the challenges of unification in the sub region. He said they should not limit their vision for the production of graduates for only their nations but for the entire subregion.