Nigeria: Court Revokes Kalu's Bail for Failure to Appear

Court revokes ex-Abia Gov. Orji Kalu's bail for failure to appear.

Also, some elders from Abia State have accused the former state governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, of violation an ultimatum given him by a Lagos High Court,to return from foreign trip to face trial in his N7.6 billion case.

The elders,at a press conference,Sunday,in Abuja,alleged that some powerful forces were aiding the former Abia governor to delay justice in the case and asked the Presidency to wade into the matter with a view to assisting in quick dispensation of the case.

The elders under the aegis of Concerned Abia Leaders, insisted that the Presidency must investigate the reported illegal foreign medical trip to Germany by the ex governor despite his alleged travel ban.

Leader of the group, Chief Ogbuagu Amadi ,who read a prepared speech before newsmen, specifically asked President Mohammadu Buhari to cause investigation into the circumstances leading to the reported sudden travel to Germany by chief Uzor Kalu which according to him, was a clear violation of the travel ban allegedly slammed on him and others 49 Nigerians by the Presidency.

The group said it was worried that the seven days ultimatum given to Mr Kalu, by the Lagos High Court to appear over N7.6bilion fraud charges expired on Friday with the politician showing up in court.

They claimed it was illegal and suspicious for the ex governor to have travelled out of the country last week when he was reported to have deposited his international passport and other travel documents with the court.

The leaders who claimed to have been across party lines said:"It is curious for the former governor who was reported to have topped the list of Nigerians allegedly placed on travel ban by the Presidency to have travelled abroad without following due process."

Chief Amadi claimed that the reported travel may be part of the desperate ploy by the former state chief executive to delay his trial over alleged N7.6 billion fraud levelled against him by the EFCC.

The text read:"That for Chief Kalu to travel, he needed to approach the high court for the release of his travel document but we are not sure this was done and yet he travelled abroad unhindered "

"Our people want speedy trial of the former governor and we are worried over his desperation to frustrate his quick trial over the N7.6 billion fraud levelled against him by EFCC.

"There should be no sacred cows in the fight against corruption , and it is worrisome for somebody whose international passport is allegedly being withheld to travel outside the country.

"We are however happy when Justice Mohammadu Idris of Lagos High Court gave Chief Kalu seven days to appear before the court to answer questions over the alleged N7. 6 billion fraud charges levelled against him by EFCC.

"It is even sad that such person could be cleared and fielded by APC as its standard bearer for Abia North senatorial seat in the 2019 election."

The former governor reportedly travelled penultimate week to Germany allegedly for a major medical surgery for an undisclosed ailment.