12 November 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: President Akufo-Addo in Qatar for a State Visit

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By Rex Mainoo Yeboah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Accra this morning for a day's official visit to Qatar, at the invitation of the Emir of Qatar.

The reciprocal visit is aimed at deepening and strengthening ties that exist between the two countries, and to explore other areas of co-operation for their mutual benefit. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani visited Ghana on December 24 last year.

The President who was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ms. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry is expected back home on Tuesday, November 13.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia will act in his absence.

Ghana

President Akufo-Addo Leaves for a Day's Official Visit to Qatar

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Monday, 12th November, 2018, for a day's… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghana Govt..

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.