Ghana: President Akufo-Addo in Qatar for a State Visit

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Accra this morning for a day's official visit to Qatar, at the invitation of the Emir of Qatar.

The reciprocal visit is aimed at deepening and strengthening ties that exist between the two countries, and to explore other areas of co-operation for their mutual benefit. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani visited Ghana on December 24 last year.

The President who was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ms. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry is expected back home on Tuesday, November 13.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia will act in his absence.